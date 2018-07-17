AISH unveils improvements to application process

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) application form and guide improvements will make it easier for Albertans with disabilities to get the support they need, the government announced Monday.

The improved paperwork was developed by AISH clients and doctors in Alberta and include a shorter and clearer application form of plain language, tailored to relate to an applicant’s situation. Other improvements include the ability of applicants and physicians to complete the forms at the same time, streamlining the process.

“We are taking action to remove barriers and improve access to AISH,” said Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services in a July 16 release. “We are making changes so that the program is easier to access, more consistent and responsive to Albertans’ needs. There is better information in everyday language and coordinated supports to connect Albertans with the right services at the right time.”

The changes follow recommendations by the province’s auditor general.

The AISH Action Plan update and new forms, guides and reports are available at