Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About The Flower Stop

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

Starting this week, we will be launching a short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

The Flower Stop

1: The Flower Stop and Gift Shop has been locally owned and family-run since 1979. Darcy and Lori McLaughlin are the store’s fourth owners.

2: Their staff has more than 35 years of experience doing floral design, all of which is done in-house. The Flower Stop specializes n wedding and funeral arrangements.

3: Gift baskets are a big part of the store’s business. A liquor licence allows them to create custom liquor baskets using beer, wine or spirits.

4: The store has a large selection of giftware and home decor, including unique items from a couple of local vendors.

5: Customers are Number 1 for Lori and Darcy McLaughlin and their staff at the Flower Stop and Gift Shop. They stand behind their products 100 per cent.