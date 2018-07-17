Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About The Flower Stop

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

Starting this week, we will be launching a short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

The Flower Stop

1: The Flower Stop and Gift Shop has been locally owned and family-run since 1979. Darcy and Lori McLaughlin are the store’s fourth owners.

2: Their staff has more than 35 years of experience doing floral design, all of which is done in-house. The Flower Stop specializes n wedding and funeral arrangements.

3: Gift baskets are a big part of the store’s business. A liquor licence allows them to create custom liquor baskets using beer, wine or spirits.

4: The store has a large selection of giftware and home decor, including unique items from a couple of local vendors.

5: Customers are Number 1 for Lori and Darcy McLaughlin and their staff at the Flower Stop and Gift Shop. They stand behind their products 100 per cent.

