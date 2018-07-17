Construction, renovations, upgrades and demolitions underway

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gib Boddez installed commemorative plaques on the Morinville Cemetery wall on Monday.

The plaques were part of a fundraiser for the perpetual care and upgrading of the cemetery, which has undergone a number of renovation upgrades over the past year.

– Lucie Roy Photos

On Sunday and Monday painters were busy giving the Fable Gardens Hall (former Parish Hall) a new facelift with a fresh coat of paint. Over the past number of months, the hall has been upgraded and is now available for rental.

The downtown landscape changed in Morinville on the weekend when this old building was demolished on Saturday.

The bricks had previously been carefully removed and packaged for reuse before demolition.

The building is on one of two parcels of land that was intended for a New professional building project, announced in early 2016.

Donald Boutilier got this shot of the continued progress on the car wash project on 100 Street