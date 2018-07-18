Music in the Park a success

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

More than 50 people gathered at the Music in the Park event held Tuesday night at the Champlain Community Gardens gazebo.

Entertainment was provided by Jan Baker Music with Jan and Jim Baker and daughter Maria Weir. The Bakers have previously done an annual summer music series on the St. Jean Baptiste Church grounds.

All proceeds from the sale of CDs went towards the Morinville Food Bank.

Young Ayla Rheubottom had her Lemonade in the Garden stand and donated half of the $34. raised to the Food Bank.

Hosted by the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens Society more than $113 in total was raised from the sale of snacks and water and includes the $17.00 from half the lemonade sales, with proceeds going to the Food Bank.

The event was free with donations to the food bank and the Food Bank box was filled.

Kids were excited to receive free colouring books, crayons, chalk and bubbles that kept them busy.