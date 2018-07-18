Trudeau shuffles cabinet

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced cabinet changes Wednesday morning.

Dominic LeBlanc moves from Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard to become Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade. He has also been named President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada.

James Gordon Carr moves from Minister of Natural Resources to Minister of International Trade Diversification.

Mélanie Joly moves from Minister of Canadian Heritage to Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi moves over to Minister of Natural Resources.

Carla Qualtrough, currently Minister of Public Services and Procurement will become Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.

François-Philippe Champagne moves from Minister of International Trade to Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Chief Government Whip Pablo Rodriguez becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Bill Blair, currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health, becomes Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Trudeau also added some cabinet ministers.

Carolyn Bennett becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Scott Brison becomes President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, Marie-Claude Bibeau becomes Minister of International Development, Kirsty Duncan becomes Minister of Science and Sport, and Bardish Chagger becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.