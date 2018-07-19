Show and Shine raises $5K for Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

Jul 19, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Above Left to right: Kris Porlier, Daniel Ricard, Mike Porlier, Karen Cust, Lynne Rosychuk, Teena Hughson, Christian Rondeau, Kelly Parrent

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) benefited from last month’s Show n’ Shine put on by Morinville Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware on June 23rd.

More than $5000 was raised for the JMMF. The money raised will go towards a safe house for victims of domestic violence.

Morinville Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware are thanking all of their participants, as well as sponsors: Spiker Equipment, Morinville Tirecraft, Morinville Car Clinic, Target Products, Roadrunner’s, Smith Music, Town of Morinville and Espresso Barn.

