Summer programs pack library and cultural centre

Jul 19, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

More than 30 youth with summer staff and two seniors gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre kitchen on Wednesday morning to make perogies and apple pie from scratch.

Mary Benson, Senior Programmer for the Town of Morinville said this Youth Centre Summer Camp activity was an Inter-generational program.

It was an opportunity for seniors and youth to be involved in an activity together.

Heritage Lodge residents Sonia Borisuk and Anne Musick provided their time and expertise in making the tasty treats.

Brain Bender Wednesday at the Morinville Community Library was a packed event.

The guest speaker was Morinville Nature Kids Leader Leanne Boissonnault who spoke about covered owls, bats, ladybugs, wasps, worms, butterflies, bunnies, robins, spiders and other backyard animals and bugs.

Boissonnault spoke about the white nose disease affecting bats and how bees are dying.

The special guest for the event was Twix, a ferret the kids enjoyed.

There were numerous handouts and colouring activities for the kids to bring home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7902 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2010-2017 Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc.

MERCANTILE CLOSING SALE