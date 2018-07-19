Summer programs pack library and cultural centre

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

More than 30 youth with summer staff and two seniors gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre kitchen on Wednesday morning to make perogies and apple pie from scratch.

Mary Benson, Senior Programmer for the Town of Morinville said this Youth Centre Summer Camp activity was an Inter-generational program.

It was an opportunity for seniors and youth to be involved in an activity together.

Heritage Lodge residents Sonia Borisuk and Anne Musick provided their time and expertise in making the tasty treats.

Brain Bender Wednesday at the Morinville Community Library was a packed event.