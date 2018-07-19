Time running out to discover Morinville Rocks

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Although it started at the end of May, there is still time to take part in the Town of Morinville’s Morinville Rocks contest which wraps up Aug. 31.

Back in the spring, the Town planted 15 rocks along the trails and in the parks with messages painted by youth and seniors groups in the community.

Once all 15 are found and their messages arranged, it completes a phrase, which is a key part of the contest.

Tracking forms and maps are available online or at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre during business hours.

The draw date is Aug. 31. Participants do not have to be present for the draw.

The prize is valued at approximately $100 and is a Movie Night Gift Basket- Gift Certificate with assorted candy and movie related items.