What’s coming up this week and beyond?

Below is a list of community events in and out of Morinville over the next while.

Wednesday, July 25

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+

Beach Day – Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.. – 5 p.m.

Location: Long Island Provincial Park

​(MCCC pick up & drop off)

Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, lunch and games

Call 780.939.7839 to register

Friday, July 27 – Sunday, July 29



Saturday, July 28

Garage Sale and Used Books, CDs, and DVDs Extravaganza

Sat, July 28, 2018

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Morinville United Church (corner of Grandin Dr. & Morinville Dr.)

…lunch available

…books of all types, for all ages

Saturday, July 28

Wednesday, August 8

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+

Adventure Field Trip – Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.

Location: Surprise Adventure Location

​(MCCC pick up & drop off)

Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, lunch and games

Call 780.939.7839 to register

Wednesday, August 22

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+

Pool Party – Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Pool

(MCCC pick up & drop off)

Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, pool admission, treat for bus ride home *bring your own lunch*

Call 780.939.7839 to register