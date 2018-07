Reading Time: 1 minute

Florodora was the name of an 1899 musical comedy by Leslie Stuart and the cocktail takes its name from the same.

With summer producing great raspberries in local gardens, including my own, the Floradora is a perfect drink at The Soaring Pig in late July and early August.

Ingredients are simple:

1.5 oz Gin

.5 oz fresh lime or (lemon) juice

.5 oz raspberry syrup (recipe below)

Shake ingredients with ice, and pour over ice in a glass of your choice.

Top with ginger ale (or 7-Up), and garnish with a lime wheel and some fresh raspberries.

Raspberry Simple Syrup