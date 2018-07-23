Legal’s Fete au Village this weekend

Jul 23, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Sturgeon County 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

For well over a half-century, Legal’s Fête au Village has offered residents and visitors to the community an excellent three-day festival with something for all members of the family.

This year’s festival, one of the longest-running in the province, is celebrating the 1970s as a theme but continues its practice of being all about community.

“Legal’s annual festival the Fete au Village is all about celebrating family, friends, community and home,” said Carol Trembley, Legal Mayor and Director of the Fête au Village Committee.

Trembley said the festival committee strives to organize multi-generational festivities that provide opportunities for family, friends, and visitors to connect.

“We welcome all to come out and create lasting memories in celebration of our community!” she said.

Friday night is designated as a Free Family Fun night, kicked off with the Kid’s Fun Parade starting at the church at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to plenty of balloon twisting and face painting opportunities, the evening will have a Talent Show at the Gazebo from 7:15 to 8 p.m., followed by a magic show at 8 p.m.

Saturday kicks off with the festival parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a full day of activities, including a street hockey tournament, soap box races,a show ‘n’ shine, a family baseball tournament, food trucks and fireworks.

Sunday is a wrap for the festival with the crashing and banging of Legal’s popular demolition derby at 12:30 p.m. Cost of entry for the derby is $10 with kids 6 and under admitted for free.

Click on the poster below for full details on all events, times and costs.

Friday, July 27 – Sunday, July 29

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7912 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Legal

Gatza new top man at Sturgeon Hockey Club

Apr 26, 2015 admin Legal, Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

Reading Time: 3 minutesLocal realtor, Morinville Kings President, and Hockeyville Morinville organizer Wayne Gatza is the new president of Sturgeon Minor Hockey. Vice President Doug Nysetvold, Secretary Donna Nelson, and Treasurer Roger Cyr join Gatza in forming the backbone of the new executive.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Mark your calendars for Fête au Village

Jul 6, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Legal, Local News, Morinville 1

Reading Time: 2 minutesFête au Village will be in the red and white this year when the annual festival kicks off July 21. The three-day event, now in its 54th year of operation will carry a Canada 150 theme as well as a big calendar of activities for visitors to take part in. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Francophone history told in new book series

Sep 21, 2014 admin Arts & Culture, Legal, Morinville 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesby Lucie Roy

Legal – The Centralta Tourism Society (CTS) has produced and released a series of new books in collaboration with students from Legal and Morinville. The books highlight the history and stories behind the murals in Legal and Morinville… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*