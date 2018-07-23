Letter: Sturgeon Victim Services Golf Tournament thanks

Reading Time: 1 minute

The community came together once again in support of the Sturgeon Victim Services 22nd annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event was held at the Sandpiper Golf & Country Club on Monday 25 June, 2018, raising more than $11,000 for victims or crime and trauma living in Sturgeon County.

Executive Director Kristine McDonnell wishes to express her sincere gratitude to all of our sponsors, golf participants, dedicated volunteers and staff who spent many months preparing for this annual event. Planning is already underway for the 2019 tournament and you can expect an announcement in January 2019 with details.

Sturgeon Victim Service’s next charity fundraiser is a Family Fun Run, which will be held on Saturday, 22 September, 2018 at Echo Park, in Gibbons, where proceeds will go towards expanding our victim’s program.

