The Week in Photos

Above and below: A baby Northern harrier hawk sits on a Morinville bench, newly out of the nest and learning to hunt.

Another great shot by Donald Boutilier.

Stacey Buga shows the space where the Morinville Community Library’s Children’s Learning Centre will go thanks to an $8,000 donation from North West Redwater Partnership (NWR). The donation was made Thursday afternoon.

Above is our first Five Things You May Not Know segment. This one is about The Flower Stop and Gift Shop.

Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken will run as the United Conservative Party candidate in the next provincial election.

Van Dijken was elected as this areas MLA as a Wildrose candidate last election, but the unification of the two parties and a change in electoral boundaries puts van Dijken in a different constituency next time.

Glenn Girard took this early morning photo at the Cardiff golf club Wednesday morning.

Gib Boddez installed commemorative plaques on the Morinville Cemetery wall on Monday.

The plaques were part of a fundraiser for the perpetual care and upgrading of the cemetery, which has undergone a number of renovation upgrades over the past year.

– Lucie Roy Photos

On Sunday and Monday painters were busy giving the Fable Gardens Hall (former Parish Hall) a new facelift with a fresh coat of paint. Over the past number of months, the hall has been upgraded and is now available for rental.

The downtown landscape changed in Morinville on the weekend when this old building was demolished on Saturday.

The bricks had previously been carefully removed and packaged for reuse before demolition.

The building is on one of two parcels of land that was intended for a New professional building project, announced in early 2016.

Donald Boutilier got this shot of the continued progress on the car wash project on 100 Street.

More than 30 youth with summer staff and two seniors gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre kitchen on Wednesday morning to make perogies and apple pie from scratch.

Brain Bender Wednesday at the Morinville Community Library was a packed event. The guest speaker was Morinville Nature Kids Leader Leanne Boissonnault who spoke about covered owls, bats, ladybugs, wasps, worms, butterflies, bunnies, robins, spiders and other backyard animals and bugs.