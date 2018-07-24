Column: 5 reasons every woman needs her own will

Reading Time: 1 minute

(NC) Making a will is a smart, sensible thing to do regardless of your age, financial circumstance or gender. However, there are some special reasons why Canadian women in particular should have their own will.

1. Women are more likely than men to survive their spouses. When a partner dies, the survivor often wants to write a new will to reflect the changes in their estate.

2. Taxes and legal concerns can raise all kinds of consideration, especially if there was a previous marriage or other dependents. These should be reviewed when making a will.

3. Planning for children or other dependents is essential.

4. Items of sentimental value, family heirlooms and property have immense personal value. Many women will want to make special arrangements to ensure they are distributed between friends and family according to their wishes.

5. Many women generously support non-profits, charities and other organizations throughout their lifetimes and may want to consider those organizations while preparing their will.

If you do not have a will, or your circumstances have changed significantly since you first prepared one, now is the time to act. A will does not need to be a complicated document, but it is always advisable to contact a lawyer or trust company to help you. The peace of mind that comes from ensuring there are no small mistakes or omissions that can cause future difficulties is well worth the cost of such services.

Find more information at www.amnesty.ca/legacy or by calling 1-800-AMNESTY.