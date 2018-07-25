Three charged with trafficking in St. Albert

St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit have charged three adults with trafficking after an
extensive investigation. The arrests of one local adult male and two local adult females were made following the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant at a Forest Lawn address in St. Albert.

Police seized meth, opioid-based drugs, a large quantity of Canadian currency, a tazer, pepper spray, psilocybin, and cannabis.

RCMP have charged 33-year-old Matthew Cormier, 36-year-old Wanda Thompson, and 19-year-old
Jaydh Singh, all of St. Albert.

Cormier and Thompson are each charged with 2 counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace, and Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Singh is charged with 4 counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, and 2 counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000.

The three charged are scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court July 31.

If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

