Minister Mason moments on Carillion purchase

by Morinville News Staff

Six months after its future became uncertain, Carillion Canada has sold its Alberta and Ontario Highway Maintenance operations to Emcon Services Inc.

Carillion provides maintenance for roughly 50 per cent of Alberta’s highways, including snow ploughing. Emcon, a highway and bridge maintenance company, currently operates in British Columbia and Ontario.

An Ontario court has approved the Carillion Canada sale to Emcon, allowing the company to move forward with assuming highway maintenance contracts in Alberta and Ontario.

“The agreement will ensure that highway maintenance in Carillion’s former contract areas will not be interrupted,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation, in a release Thursday. “This sale represents the best way forward to maintain safe and reliable Alberta roads, and was the most cost-effective option considered by government.”

Emcon Services Inc. President Frank Rizzardo said the company is looking forward to working with Alberta Transportation to deliver high-quality maintenance services.

“Emcon has 30 years of providing contracted highway maintenance and will work hard to ensure a safe and dependable highway network for Albertans,” he said. “This move will also create new jobs in Alberta. We’re hiring 10 to 12 mechanics and mechanical apprentices and between 60 and 80 new winter equipment operators.”

The province says Emcon will keep all current Carillion staff, assuming all existing labour agreements. Carillion provides 300 winter and up to 500 summer jobs.

The government says it will provide details on its financial obligations once all parties have finalized the agreement.