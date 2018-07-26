Morinville juggler in K-Days talent search semi-finals

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performs at this year’s MCHS Coffee House in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School student and local juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey is continuing to gain momentum with his talent and show.

This past year Imgrund-Harvey has been nominated for a Cappie theatre award and performed at halftime during the Oct. 28 Edmonton Eskimos game after winning an Edmonton-wide talent search to perform at the game.

Imgrund-Harvey has just competed in the K-Days talent search and got into the youth semi-finals taking place Friday night in Hall B at 7 p.m.

“If he makes it through he will perform on Sunday,” Imgrund-Harvey’s mother Michelle told Morinville News. “We’d love it if people from Morinville were there to cheer him on”

If successful Imgrund-Harvey will move on to the All Division Finals of the K-Days Talent Search Jul 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.