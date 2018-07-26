Morinville juggler in K-Days talent search semi-finals

Jul 26, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, People 7
Reading Time: 1 minute

Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performs at this year’s MCHS Coffee House in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School student and local juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey is continuing to gain momentum with his talent and show.

This past year Imgrund-Harvey has been nominated for a Cappie theatre award and performed at halftime during the Oct. 28 Edmonton Eskimos game after winning an Edmonton-wide talent search to perform at the game.

Imgrund-Harvey has just competed in the K-Days talent search and got into the youth semi-finals taking place Friday night in Hall B at 7 p.m.

“If he makes it through he will perform on Sunday,” Imgrund-Harvey’s mother Michelle told Morinville News. “We’d love it if people from Morinville were there to cheer him on”

If successful Imgrund-Harvey will move on to the All Division Finals of the K-Days Talent Search Jul 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7923 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*