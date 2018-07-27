Chop shop dismantled in St. Albert area

Morinville and St. Albert RCMP Detachments brought in the RCMP Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to assist in arresting targeted offenders who were believed to be operating a chop shop. As a result, four males have been arrested and charged with a variety of offences.

CRU investigated a property and a known repeat offender in the St. Albert area July 24 and 25. During the investion, the CRU observed minor thefts committed by the four suspect males.

The four males were arrested July 24, and further investigation determined both Ford F350s that the males were associated with had been reported stolen. In one case, the vehicle identification number of the truck had been altered.

A related residential property was investigated by CRU and St. Albert RCMP on Villeneuve Road in anticipation of a search warrant. The warrant was executed July 25 with the assistance of Edmonton RCMP Auto Theft Unit and the Wetaskiwin and St. Albert CRUs. A stolen utility trailer along with parts from a GMC Sierra was seized.

Four males are facing charges as follows:

44-year-old Trevor Wayne Skoro of St. Albert, is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime; as well as, tampering with a vehicle identification number and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

48-year-old Ronald Vernon Scott of Alberta Beach is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

50-year-old Wally Allen Gerrior of St. Albert, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

29-year-old Darcy Todd Beckman of Dawson Creek, is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Skoro and Gerrior remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in St. Albert on July 30, 2018. Scott and Beckman have been released on a Recognized and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in St. Albert on July 30, 2018.

Scott was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Stony Plain at the time of his arrest.

  1. I drive past this house every day. They do it in broad day light. No care in the world have a bunch of ford rangers there too.

    Seen the cops there the other morning and said well finally lol

    They always had “ fixed up “ cars for sale

