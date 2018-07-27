Upcoming Events

Reading Time: 1 minute

Here is a list of local events coming up over the next week.

Saturday, July 28

Wednesday, August 8

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+

Adventure Field Trip – Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.

Location: Surprise Adventure Location

​(MCCC pick up & drop off)

Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, lunch and games

Call 780.939.7839 to register

Tuesday, August 7

Wednesday, August 22

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+

Pool Party – Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Pool

(MCCC pick up & drop off)

Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, pool admission, treat for bus ride home *bring your own lunch*

Call 780.939.7839 to register

Saturday, September 22

CLICK ABOVE TO REGISTER