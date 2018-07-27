Upcoming Events

Jul 27, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Here is a list of local events coming up over the next week.

Saturday, July 28

Wednesday, August 8

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+
Adventure Field Trip – Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.
Location: Surprise Adventure Location
​(MCCC pick up & drop off)
Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, lunch and games
Call 780.939.7839 to register

Tuesday, August 7

Wednesday, August 22

Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+
Pool Party – Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.
Location: Queen Elizabeth Pool
(MCCC pick up & drop off)
Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, pool admission, treat for bus ride home *bring your own lunch*
Call 780.939.7839 to register

Saturday, September 22

CLICK ABOVE TO REGISTER

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7927 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*