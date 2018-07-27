Upcoming Events

Here is a list of local events coming up over the next week.
Saturday, July 28
Wednesday, August 8
Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+
Adventure Field Trip – Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.
Location: Surprise Adventure Location
(MCCC pick up & drop off)
Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, lunch and games
Call 780.939.7839 to register
Tuesday, August 7
Wednesday, August 22
Summer Youth Field Trips – Grades 6+
Pool Party – Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Time: 12 p.m.. – 5 p.m.
Location: Queen Elizabeth Pool
(MCCC pick up & drop off)
Cost: $20 +GST/youth includes transportation, pool admission, treat for bus ride home *bring your own lunch*
Call 780.939.7839 to register
Saturday, September 22
