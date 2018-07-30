Morinville’s cancelled race ready to run in September

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Participants take part in the Amazing Race in 2017. The event is now called Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit and will take place in September.

by Morinville News Staff

Kiyasowin is a Cree word meaning running swiftly, and the Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit is the new name for Morinville’s Amazing Race event.

Originally scheduled for June of this year, the event was suddenly cancelled with plans to reschedule it later int he year. Those plans were announced via the Town’s Facebook page earlier this week.

The Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit has participating teams making their way through the community, testing their physical and mental ability through the course’s Roadblocks.

The event will take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, Sept. 8 with check-in at 9 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m.

Teams for the event need a minimum of three and a maximum of four participants.

Cost for families is $65 per team, and for the Extreme Pursuit component – $85 per team.

Those interested in the Extreme Pursuit can register at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=85. Those interested in the Family Pursuit can register at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=84. Registration deadline for both is Aug. 31.