Police Briefs

Below are highlights of recent police articles

Chop shop dismantled in St. Albert area

Morinville and St. Albert RCMP Detachments brought in the RCMP Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to assist in arresting targeted offenders who were believed to be operating a chop shop. As a result, four males have been arrested and charged with a variety of offences.

Three charged with trafficking in St. Albert

St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit have charged three adults with trafficking after an
extensive investigation. The arrests of one local adult male and two local adult females were made following the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant at a Forest Lawn address in St. Albert.

