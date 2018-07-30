St. Albert RCMP looking for help on attempted robbery

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Sunday morning, July 29, 2018, 2 male adults attempted to rob the Village Pub located near the Transit centre at the south end of St. Albert. The two males entered the pub and demanded money from the cash register while one man held a black handgun. The two suspects did not get any cash and left the pub in a northerly direction. One of the suspects had a silver bmx bike that was abandoned a short distance from the pub.

Suspect 1 is described as:

a male adult in his late 20s

darker complexion

about 6 feet tall

wearing all black

Suspect 2 is described as:

a male adult

white skinned

skinny

short blonde spikey hair

wearing a light coloured plaid button up shirt, light coloured jeans.

If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.