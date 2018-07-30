Town helping with back-to-school needs

The Town’s Community Services department are collecting school supplies and cash donations once again this year, helping local families in need to prepare for the 2018/2019 school year.

In particular, the Town of Morinville is looking for:

  1. backpacks
  2. blank & graph paper pencils & erasers
  3. pens (blue & red)
  4. covered pencil sharpeners earbuds
  5. pencil cases
  6. calculators
  7. felt markers
  8. glue sticks and white glue dividers
  9. 2” zippered binders
  10. 2GB USB sticks

The Town says donated items assist students in the community’s Catholic Schools while the cash donation assists Morinville Public School to purchase their own pre-organized school supply packages.

Donations of money or supplies can be taken to Town Hall or the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Deadline is Aug. 20.

The Town says all leftover supplies will be donated to the Food Bank.

*