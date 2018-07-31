Open Farm Days coming in August

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The weekend of Aug. 18 and 19 will give Albertans the opportunity to visit a number of agricultural-tourism and culinary events across the province as part of the annual Open Farm Days.

Alberta Open Farm Days returns for its sixth year this August helping visitors experience and understand where their food comes from.

A total of 110 events are planned for rural areas across the province, including a Farm-to-Table dinner at Prairie Gardens near Bon Accord, Rietveld Dairies Ltd. in Fort Saskatchewan, and Triple Lyoness Farm near Westlock.

“Open Farm Days is back for another incredible weekend of delicious food, family-friendly entertainment and rural hospitality,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism in a release Tuesday. “The event helps people learn more about where their food comes from and supports rural tourism operators across the province. I encourage everyone to chart a course for rural Alberta and take advantage of this great staycation opportunity.”

Participating host farms will offer educational tours, opportunities to buy locally grown and homemade products, and activities like corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos. Admission to farms is free, but there may be costs for some activities.

Specifics on all Open Farm Days activities can be found online at albertafarmdays.ca for more information.