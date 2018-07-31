Open Farm Days coming in August

Jul 31, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The weekend of Aug. 18 and 19 will give Albertans the opportunity to visit a number of agricultural-tourism and culinary events across the province as part of the annual Open Farm Days.

Alberta Open Farm Days returns for its sixth year this August helping visitors experience and understand where their food comes from.

A total of 110 events are planned for rural areas across the province, including a Farm-to-Table dinner at Prairie Gardens near Bon Accord, Rietveld Dairies Ltd. in Fort Saskatchewan, and Triple Lyoness Farm near Westlock.

“Open Farm Days is back for another incredible weekend of delicious food, family-friendly entertainment and rural hospitality,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism in a release Tuesday. “The event helps people learn more about where their food comes from and supports rural tourism operators across the province. I encourage everyone to chart a course for rural Alberta and take advantage of this great staycation opportunity.”

Participating host farms will offer educational tours, opportunities to buy locally grown and homemade products, and activities like corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos. Admission to farms is free, but there may be costs for some activities.

Specifics on all Open Farm Days activities can be found online at albertafarmdays.ca for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7943 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Province looking for Open Farm Days hosts

Apr 5, 2016 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Reading Time: 1 minuteFarmers, ranchers, producers and ag-tourism operators have until May 31 to sign up to be host locations for this year’s Open Farm Days taking place Aug. 20 and 21.

Alberta Open Farm Days is a partnership of Alberta Culture and Tourism, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies and Agriculture for Life. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*