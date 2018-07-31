St. Albert RCMP investigating rash of Vehicle Thefts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP would like to alert the community to a rash of vehicle thefts that has hit the city in the last week. Since July 28, 2018, 8 vehicles have been stolen from throughout St. Albert as can be seen on the St. Albert Crime Map (https://stalbert.ca/city/maps/rcmp-crime-map/).

Overnight between July 27 and 28, 2018, a 2012 grey BMW X3 was stolen from St. Vital Avenue.

On July 28, 2018, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a white and black F350 truck was stolen from the Landmark Theatre parking lot.

Overnight between July 28 and 29, 2018, a 2010 black Ford Fusion was stolen from a driveway on Lambert Crescent.

Overnight between July 28 and 29, 2018, a 1996 silver and gold Honda Accord 4 door car was stolen from its parking spot in front of a mechanical shop on Renault Crescent.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on July 29, 2018, a black 2003 Ford F350 truck was stolen from Grandora Crescent.

Overnight between Sunday, July 29 and July 30, 2018, a white 2018 Ford F150 truck with green and black writing “Earth & Energy” on the doors was stolen from Seymore Crescent.

Overnight between Monday, July 30 and Tuesday, July 31, 2018, two vehicles were stolen from a residence on Louisbourg Place. It is believed that the suspects stole a garage door opener from one parked vehicle and used it to enter the house where they stole some items and the keys to the two cars that were taken. A blue 2005 Mazda 3 hatchback and a silver 2007 Nissan Sentra 4 car were stolen.

“St. Albert RCMP needs the help of everyone to stop vehicle thefts,” says Cpl. Laurel Kading, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the St. Albert RCMP Community Policing/ Victim Services Unit. “The greatest tool in the fight against crime is the community and the police working together.”

Here are some tips that will help stop the criminals:

Never leave your car running unattended – even if it’s really hot or really cold out

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle

Park your vehicle inside your garage

Never leave your keys or your garage opener in the vehicle

Lock your car and roll up the windows whenever it’s unattended

Park in well-lit areas

Use your emergency brake when parked

Consider buying a mechanical device that locks the steering wheel or brakes when your vehicle is parked.

If you have information about these crimes and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.