Wallace finishes second in the province, now training for a chance at Worlds

Above: Scott Wallace pulls Morinville’s fire truck. Below competition and training photos and videos courtesy of Scott Wallace.

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a second-place finish for Morinville strongman Scott Wallace over the weekend in Fort McMurray.

The 2016 winner of the Strongest Man in BC competition now proudly calls Morinville home and had fans cheering Canada Day when he pulled Morinville’s Ladder 4 with nothing more than a rope, harness, determination and strength.

Wallace came in second in the Alberta’s Strongest Man Masters competition.

“Alberta’s went OK overall. I am happy with the result; however, I was hoping for first,” Wallace told Morinville News Tuesday. “I was a little upset on the squat and dumbbell events. I trained hard for those and made a couple [of] mistakes that cost me points. It was a good wake up call for me as in this sport you can never be complacent and lose focus. You need to stay intense and stay on point throughout the competition. A lesson I won’t forget as I prepare for my chance at worlds.”

That opportunity will come for Wallace on September 15, when he takes part in an online competition.

“World qualifiers are done online. You have to submit three event videos,” he explained. “One is a Max one rep Deadlift. The second is a five rep max Log Press, and the third is a 100-foot farmer’s carry.”

The three videos are submitted and the competition is against everyone in North America submitting. The top 25 are selected to move on to the Worlds Masters in North Carolina in December of this year.

Wallace says he has already begun training for those three events.

“My training will now become specialized for the three events as I work with my strength coach Ben Thompson,” Wallace expained. “My qualifier goals are a deadlift of 750lbs a five rep log press of 300 pounds, and a farmer’s Carry of 310 pounds per hand. With those numbers, I should make the top 30 for Worlds. Once there my goal will be ultimately to win, but a top 10 finish would be awesome considering the stacked competition of athletes there such as five-time World’s Strongest Man Big Z Žydrūnas Savickas.

You can follow Wallace on Facebook at BCs Strongest Man 2016 and @crusher2016 on Twitter.