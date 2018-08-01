Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Crazylady’s Market

Aug 1, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the second in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

Crazylady’s Market

1. They do custom order doll clothes for any size doll.

2. The store’s many vendors will do custom orders.

3. In addition to their regular hours, they are also open Sundays and Mondays 12 – 4 pm.

4. They also offer pop and water for their thirsty shoppers

5. Their classes will be posted on their website at http://www.crazyladysmarket.ca so that you can sign up for online or call in.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7946 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Letter: Re Christmas shopping in Morinville

Nov 20, 2012 admin Editorial & Opinion 2

Reading Time: 1 minuteEditor:

Although I would love to shop and support my community, it never happens because the genius business owners usually close up shop by 6 p.m. I don’t know how many times I have had to go to Home depot because [the local alternatives] were closed… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

New craft and hand goods store opening in Morinville

Jun 25, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville, People 5

Reading Time: 2 minutesCrazylady’s Market will hold their grand opening Tuesday, opening in the former Morinville Sports location on 100 Avenue. The store sells doll clothing, craft supplies, and has a vendor’s market for handmade goods. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*