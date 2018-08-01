Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Crazylady’s Market

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the second in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

Crazylady’s Market

1. They do custom order doll clothes for any size doll.

2. The store’s many vendors will do custom orders.

3. In addition to their regular hours, they are also open Sundays and Mondays 12 – 4 pm.

4. They also offer pop and water for their thirsty shoppers

5. Their classes will be posted on their website at http://www.crazyladysmarket.ca so that you can sign up for online or call in.