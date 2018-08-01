Province bans ticket bots

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta has put a ban on ticket bots effective Aug. 1 in a move it says will protect consumers by improving access to tickets from legitimate sellers, minimizing the need to turn to inflated resale prices.

Bots, computer software programmed to scoop up tickets from primary sellers before real customers have the chance, lead to limited ticket availability and inflated prices through resellers.

“We’ve heard, over and over again, that game and concert tickets sell out very quickly and Albertans aren’t able to see their favourite team or band,” said Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta. “When tickets are scarce, consumers are forced to pay sky-high prices or they are scammed by questionable resellers. Our government believes Albertans deserve better. These new rules will ensure they have a better shot at getting the tickets they want.”

Ticket sellers are now required to use reasonable diligence in detecting bots and cancelling tickets purchased by bots.

The government says Service Alberta’s Consumer Investigations Unit has worked with the industry to ensure compliance and join forces in investigative activities against bots.

Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are the only Canadian jurisdictions with a ban on ticket bots. Quebec’s has passed legislation but is not yet in force.