Province offering hunting discount for seniors and increased special licence availability

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Minister Phillips and hunter mentor Clayton Gast present Tom Bateman with a new seniors hunting licence.

by Morinville News Staff

The provincial government says Alberta’s new hunting regulations will “better manage and track species health, provide new hunting opportunities and introduce a seniors’ discount on hunting licences.”

Hunting licences contributed funds to Alberta’s wildlife management and conservation efforts. The government says the new pricing structure gives Alberta one of the lowest-cost game-bird and white-tailed deer hunting licences for seniors of any province.

“Not only is hunting part of Alberta’s cultural heritage; it’s a major economic driver and a wonderful pastime for thousands of Albertans,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks. “This year, our government is proud to offer new elk- and deer-hunting opportunities, strengthen existing mentorship programs for youth, and support seniors living on fixed incomes by reducing the cost of hunting licences.”

Seniors hunting licences this fall will be:

$8.25 for a combination wildlife certificate and bird game permit, down from $44.02

$8.25 for a white-tailed deer licence, down from $39.95

$12 for partner licences for senior Albertan hunters

Other changes this season include an increase in special licences for both elk and deer with 200 more antlered mule deer tags available for resident hunters this year in southwestern Alberta and 2,800 more tags for antlerless mule deer.

Additionally, landowners will have more opportunity to hunt elk on their own property to help minimize elk eating stored-feed, prevent fence damage and reduce human-wildlife conflicts. Landowner licenses are also available to landowners that have applied for an elk license and are unsuccessful in the license draws.

Alberta’s bear baiting season will now end at the end of October to better align with bear hibernation season and help prevent illegal harvest.

New opportunities for cougar hunting will be made available in Cougar Management Area (CMA) 21 west of Edmonton. Studying the results of this change will help population biologists better understand cougar behaviour and prevent human-wildlife conflict.