Morinville DQ helping Stollery on Thursday

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Although Morinville DQ is a big contributor to local events, this Thursday marks one of their biggest charitable events. Both Dairy Queen and Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation are inviting Morinville and area residents to make miracles happen on Miracle Treat Day this Thursday.

The annual event, taking place Aug. 9, will see Stollery Children’s Hospital benefit from the net proceeds of all Blizzard Treats that day.

“Miracle Treat Day is extremely important to us because it is comforting knowing that we have the world-class Stollery Children’s Hospital close to our community and we want to support it however we can,” said Marc Cardinal, Morinville DQ Grill and Chill franchise owner. “By purchasing a DQ Blizzard Treat on August 9th you will be helping us raise our goal of $25,000.00 from our Morinville DQ location.”

Since the partnership began in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $135 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

Earlier this year, The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) received a cheque for $7446 from Dairy Queen Morinville owners Marc and Michelle Cardinal.

The funds were raised Mar. 1 during the first JMMF Blizzard Day. DQ Morinville donated all Blizzard proceeds to JMMF and customers had the opportunity to top up their donation.

A total of 1182 Blizzards were sold that day.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca.