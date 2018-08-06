The Week in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A dedication to Ruth Shymka is at the Skyline Ball Diamonds. Shymka, born in May 1960 passed away August 22, 2016, and is survived by her four sons.

See full story here.

On Monday, Aspen House Recreation Therapist Leeza Shymka said Aspen House now has a very special “Farewell” quilt to honour the memory of the residents who have passed away.

See full story here.

Seniors and their gardening is a serious matter in Morinville. Aspen House and Heritage Place Lodge residents were very proud to show their many talents in gardening.

See full story here.

Demolition was completed Aug. 1 on the house located at 99 Avenue (Tache) and 100A Street (Pilon) at the corner behind Home Hardware. File photo below is from Dec. 2004.

Records indicate that this home was built in 1908 and owned at the time by Mr. and Mrs. Billo. Mr. Billo’s father was a watchmaker. His shop at the time was located in the more current sunroom.

Adrian Rogers sent us this cool sun setting on the tracks photo.

Adrian Rogers sent us another cool shot of a sunset.

Don Boutilier captured this setting sun.

And also this one that is nothing short of stunning.

The Blood Donor Clinic was held Tuesday at the Rendez-Vous Centre in Morinville.

Raelyn Crush made her 149th blood donation and plans to be making a milestone 150th at the next Clinic to be held October 23, 2018. The clinic after that is scheduled for March 5 2019.