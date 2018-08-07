NDP announce $850,000 in funding to support women

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: L to R: MLA Annie McKitrick, future business owner Nadifa Oma, and Minister Larivee enjoy Oma’s catering selection.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Tuesday that Status of Women is supporting 32 projects that will help immigrant entrepreneurs, empower Indigenous communities and make life better for Alberta women.

The $850,000 investment will go to non-profit organizations to “kick-start or expand innovative projects that empower women in leadership roles, increase economic security for their families and prevent gender-based violence,” the Government said in a press release to media.

“When women succeed, Alberta succeeds. Through partnerships with frontline organizations, we’re helping to mentor budding entrepreneurs, giving new Canadian families a leg up and making Alberta safer for women and girls,” said Danielle Larivee, Minister of Status of Women.

The government will be issuing one-time grants up to $50,000 to 32 groups to support new projects or expand successful programs into new parts of the province.

The Status of Women Community Grant Program supported 34 organizations last year. This year is the second year for the program.