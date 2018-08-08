Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Morinville Physical Therapy

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the third in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

Morinville Physical Therapy

1. Morinville Physical Therapy has an athletic team on staff that is active in sports and coaching. They recently launched a co-ed hockey team called the Healthy Scratches and are competing for first place in playoffs.

2. The clinic is heading into its fifth year in Morinville and has pooled years of experience and talent from practicing in St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, and Edmonton. The company is dedicated to remaining in Morinville for many more years to help people be pain-free.

3. Morinville Physical Therapy is grateful to their staff and their patients. Many have been coming since their first visit during the grand opening some years ago. Many of the staff have been with the company since the beginning, and others have gone on to pursue their education, start families or become EMTs.

4. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They have two physical therapists and two massage therapists on staff and offer a variety of services, including acupuncture, Gunn IMS, custom orthotics, cupping, and exercise programming.

5. Morinville Physical Therapy staff love to have fun and use their creativity. This can often be seen in their creative and costumed filled advertising, and involvement in Morinville’s summer and winter parade. The clinic is already actively working on their Lite Up The Nite parade theme.

Morinville Physical Therapy is located at 8807 100 Street in Morinville. Their phone number is 780-939-5150.

