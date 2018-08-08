It’s Your Business: Morinville Vet Clinic has a new groomer

by Stephen Dafoe

There is a new face at Morinville Veterinary Clinic greeting the four-legged customers seeking a bath and a trim. Amber Massner started with the clinic in July but has been grooming for the past eight years.

Massner said started in the profession out of necessity in 2010 when she got her dog Chloe, a Bichon/Shih Tzu.

“I got her from a guy my dad was working with. Nobody would groom her because we didn’t have any record of her vaccines or anything,” Massner said. “I started grooming her, and I loved it.”

That love of looking after animals lead to Massner taking training from a company that did grooming, and taking some additional online education in the profession.

“I just love the dogs. I love how goofy they are,” Massner said of her love of animals and looking after their grooming.

Practice Manager Elyse Prince said Massner provides a variety of services at the clinic including shaving and scissor cuts, bath and blowdry, bath and tiding. Prince says they use FURminator products, which help to decrease shedding.

“She also does walk-in service – nail trimming, teeth brushing, brush outs, and hygienic tidies,” Prince said. “She works very hard. She’s here six days a week and does multiple Saturdays a month.”

Massner is a Morinville resident. She currently has three dogs and two cats. She says her first pet was a Guinea pig.

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic can be reached at 780-939-3133. They are located at 9804 90 Avenue in the industrial park.

