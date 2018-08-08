Morinville RCMP Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Stolen Truck

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alberta – On Aug. 8, 2018 at approximately 6:50 a.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a break and enter, and theft of motor vehicle from PSA Construction Inc. in the Pro North Industrial Park.

The investigation revealed that sometime between 6 p.m. August 7 and Wednesday morning, unknown persons drove through two gates on the property, and stole a white 2007 Ford F250 with a large PSA Logo Sticker on the driver and passenger doors bearing Alberta license plate BJL 8772.

The suspects left behind a 1995 white Dodge Ram that had been previously reported stolen on Aug. 4 from another business at the Pro North Industrial Park.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).