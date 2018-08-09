Morinville Baptist Church’s Free 5 Day Clubs on until Friday

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Baptist Church Free 5 Day Clubs is on all week and kids ages 5-13 can drop in from 10 am to noon at 431 Grandin Drive.

On Wednesday volunteer Colette A-Loughren was busy helping out with the Stained Glass Cross Craft for the younger group.

The students had cut out crosses and could glue coloured tissue paper unto the clear contact paper.

Thalia Suecroft, 5-Day Club teacher was sorting out her lessons and showed some of the many prizes up for grab.

Events include crafts, songs, games, snacks, stories singing and more.

For more information, see the poster below.