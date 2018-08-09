Town opens rock climbing wall in South Glens

Aug 9, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

On Wednesday, the Town of Morinville Corporate Communications Coordinator, Felicity Bergman and Donald Fairweather, Operations Manager confirmed the climbing boulder in South Glens is open.

It is located in the Tellier District in South Glens at 84A Avenue and 97 Street.

Named, the Chief by the Vendor Rock Craft, the specs on the manufacturer’s website indicate it is a climbable structure “designed to be safe and accessible for both children and adults,” The manufacturer plate indicates 5 to 12+.

It is a 10-foot high climbing boulder, with 8 ft visible above ground and 2 feet covered in sand and placed on a cement pad. The structure weighs 7000 pounds.

The boulder includes a wide selection of holds for horizontal and vertical climbing, is smooth and contains no snags. The manufacturer says it can accommodate 22 climbers.

Town of Morinville worker Dustin Biddiscombe and crew members were working in the area on Wednesday.

Some landscaping still needs to take place and will be conducted in two phases.

Weather permitting, sod will be placed around the structure on Monday leaving an entryway for people to enter the boulder area.

Next year the entryway will be sod. This phased approach will speed up the opening of the boulder area so people can enjoy the boulder experience sooner.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7969 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Thanks to the Troops Event in Morinville

Aug 7, 2011 admin Local News 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesBy Lucie Roy

Morinville – The Morinville Legion will take part in the nation-wide Afghanistan Veterans Appreciation Day on August 21. The event is to demonstrate the gratitude of Morinville and District to the serving men, women and their families, for their dedication during the Afghanistan combat mission. It will be a day to remember those who have fallen, thank those who have returned and to celebrate how proud they and their families have made us to be Canadian… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Library celebrates Freedom to Read

Feb 11, 2016 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesThe Morinville Community Library will be celebrating Freedom to Read Week Feb. 21 to 27. The annual event encourages Canadians to think about the intellectual freedoms guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Editorial & Opinion

Letter: Re our Apr. 8 editorial on volunteer recognition

Apr 10, 2015 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesAfter reading the editorial on unrecognized volunteers in your April 8th edition, I have to admit I felt adequately chastised and disheartened at the lack of people stepping up to nominate the plethora of deserving volunteers in our community. I am ashamed to admit that though my intention for nominations was good, it lacked sufficient follow through in a timely manner. Yes, the proverbial ball was dropped. I am sad that so many of these incredibly hardworking and kind-hearted community helpers did not get the chance at the recognition they so deserve. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*