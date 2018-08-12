Curling Club renovations underway

Aug 12, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Curling Club has been active for the last few weeks, but not with curling. Renovations have been actively underway at the facility.

Lisa St.-Onge, President of the Morinville Curling Club said they received a grant in December of 2017, making it possible to give it a facelift all at once.

“We are very excited about the upgrades being done at the Morinville Curling Club. We are having a lift installed to give those with limited mobility the opportunity to view curling from the upstairs lounge and to participate in the many social events held at the club. As well, we are updating the lounge upstairs with a new layout for the bar and kitchen, as well as new flooring throughout. The work is only about halfway done at this point but should be completed by registration on September 14th”, said St.-Onge.”

On the main floor, the lift shaft is close to the entrance to the building and the actual lift should arrive next week. The coat rack was downsized to accommodate the items for storage and besides new flooring the rest of the work is being done upstairs. Nothing is being done to the ice surface.

“We are not going over to the new facility,” St. Onge said. “We are not slated anytime soon because the building has had engineering studies done on it and it is still good for at least another 15 years.- just the curling club.”

St-Onge said the ice plant is shared with the arena but is located on the curling club side, so it is staying.
.
The Community Facility Enhancement Program from the government provided a matching grant of $119,283.

Steve Hutchings was presented a cheque on behalf of the Club in March 2018 and said they were going to redo the roof, install a lift for seniors and the disabled and put new flooring throughout the facility, with $100,000 towards the lift and $20,000 for the flooring throughout the facility.


Alternatives & Options Have Opened A St. Albert Store
Watch The Commercial Spot Above To Learn More


Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7974 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Morinville Curling Club ready for Men’s Bonspiel later this month

Jan 7, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

Reading Time: 1 minuteThe Morinville Curling Club is getting ready for their annual Men’s Bonspiel taking place Thursday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 28.

Registration for the event, sponsored by Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, is $200 per team. The event includes a Calcutta team and dinner Saturday night. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville Sports

Morinville Curling Club ready to rock this weekend

Sep 15, 2010 admin Morinville Sports 0

Reading Time: 3 minutes>By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – The Morinville Curling Club is hoping to pack the house this October with the start of another season of curling in Morinville. Registration for the 2010-2011 curling season takes place at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville Sports

Morinville Sports Shorts

Feb 16, 2015 admin Morinville Sports 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesThe Annual Snow-Pitch Tournament in aid of Morinville Youth Basketball took place Feb. 14 at Cardiff Hall.

The event mixes strange costumes, bats, beer and backwards slow-pitch rules to make for a great fundraising opportunity for young local basketball players. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*