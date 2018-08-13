Morinville RCMP on scene at fatal collision

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alberta – Morinville RCMP remain on scene at a two-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this evening.

On August 13, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m., Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 44. A westbound SUV had struck a southbound sedan in the intersection. Both occupants of the SUV were not injured. Unfortunately, both occupants of the sedan, an adult male and adult female were pronounced dead on scene.

The collision remains under investigation and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is on scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 37 westbound at the intersection of Highway 44 is impassable and will remain so for several hours. Traffic is able to proceed with caution both north and southbound through the intersection.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when the roadway is reopened.