Morinville RCMP seek assistance in Gibbons robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Gibbons, Alberta – On Monday August 6th, 2018, at approx. 1:00 p.m., Jingler’s Pub in Gibbons, Alberta, was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown masked male.

The male made off with a significant amount of cash and a purse from one of the patrons of the pub. The male ran from the establishment, jumped into a stolen silver Toyota Camry which was later determined to be driven by a female accomplice.

On Friday August 10th, 2018, Morinville RCMP General Investigation Section with the assistance of the Sheriff Investigative Support Unit, located and arrested 46-year-old Nicole Dawn LOEWEN of Edmonton and charged her with robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property both over and under $5000.00. LOEWEN is set to appear in Morinville court on Thursday August 23rd, 2018.

Morinville RCMP is still seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the male involved in the robbery. If anyone has any information with respect to this persons identity and whereabouts to please call the Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.