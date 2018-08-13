Town extends rec centre sponsorship committee deadline a week

Aug 13, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Two months after Council approved a Sponsorship Committee to help secure the town’s goal of $6,185,000 in sponsorship money for Morinville’s new $30,500,000 rec centre project, the Town is extending the deadline for seeking appointees to the committee.

The committee will be made up of seven public members, up to three of whom may be Sturgeon County residents.

Interested parties now have until Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. to put their names forward by emailing legislativeofficer@morinville.ca or bringing their application to Town Hall.

Application packages and the committee’s terms of reference are available at the Town Office.

The Town says the committee members will be involved with a consultant in developing a sponsorship package for the project.

Committee members are paid a $50 per meeting honorarium.

Interviews for the one-year-commitment position will take place Aug. 28 with an initial committee meeting following in September.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7981 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Election 2010

Morinville councillors looking to keep their seats

Sep 22, 2010 admin Election 2010 0

Reading Time: 5 minutesBy Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Four veteran councillors were still in the running 24 hours after nominations closed Monday. Candidates had until noon Tuesday to withdraw their nomination papers.
Returning to take another run at Morinville Town Council are councillors Gordon Boddez, Paul Krauskopf, Donna Phinney and Ben Van De Walle, four of council’s current six members … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

It’s Our Business – Morinville Sports

Feb 9, 2015 admin Business, Morinville Sports 1

Reading Time: 1 minuteMorinville Sports Ltd. is a new home-based business in Morinville that is presently looking for a retail location. The company, operated by Scott and Ashley Richardson and family offers skate sharpening, a Fresh Gear machine and just about anything a hockey player needs on and off the ice. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*