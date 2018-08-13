Week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: Legal’s Arinn Young is off to world championships in Hamburg, Germany. She is on Team Canada’s Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team.

Here are some of the shots we took and others submitted from around town.

The All Day Concert at the MCCC Saturday presented by local musicians was a family friendly event with free admission. Food and refreshments were provided by Higher Grounds with all proceeds to local charity. Don Richard was busy with the hot dogs and Michala and Rachel Fraser were busy making cotton candy.

Some of the many musicians are pictured here. In the photo are Riley Quinn to perform on drums, Michael Logie on guitar, Josh Melvin on vocals, Miquel Bourque on guitar, and Devon Marsden on Bass.

Seated are Harvey Nieveras tp perform on acoustic guitar, Braeden Hajen on Lead guitar, Jacob Lienau on drums, vocals and guitar, Holly Sandmaier on acoustic guitar and Spence Beer on acoustic guitar.

Here are a couple of more wildlife shots from Don Boutilier.

Another great nature shot from Don Boutilier.

Another fun shot from Don Boutilier.

Andre and Lisa Houle sent this photo of their daughter Kylee helping out at Miracle Treat Day in Morinville.

“DQ Morinville was kind enough to allow our Daughter Kylee to be a part of their team for Miracle treat day over the lunch Hour,” Andre Houle said. “She is a Stollery Kid and Cancer Survivor. This was her third time helping out!”

Thanks, Kylee, and thanks DQ Morinville.

This past week we did a Five Things You May Not Know about J.M. Turner Goldsmith.

This past week we also shot a commercial for Alternatives & Options new St. Albert store.

Morinville Baptist Church Free 5 Day Clubs was on all last week and kids ages 5-13 could drop in from 10 am to noon at 431 Grandin Drive. On Wednesday volunteer Colette A-Loughren was busy helping out with the Stained Glass Cross Craft for the younger group.

The students had cut out crosses and could glue coloured tissue paper unto the clear contact paper.

Communities in Bloom (CiB) Evaluation took place Tuesday in Morinville.

The full itinerary included a driving tour and walking tour of several sites in town.

This past week we also did a Five Things You May Not Know spot on Morinville Physical Therapy.