AG For Life forms Youth Council, seeking members

by Morinville News Staff

Youth aged 16 to 21 are being sought by Agriculture for Life, a group that works to improve rural and farm safety and provides information on the agricultural industry, for its Agriculture Youth Council.

The Youth Council will consist of eight to 12 members who will pilot Ag for Life programs and resources, provide insight and ideas on ag-related programs. They will also attend Ag for Life events.

“There are countless opportunities for youth in agriculture and it’s important they have a platform for their voices to be heard,” said Luree Williamson, Ag for Life CEO. “This council will help youth in Alberta grow their experience and help Ag for Life gain insight into how best to engage youth in agriculture education and rural and farm safety programs.”

Membership is open to both urban and rural youth. No agriculture experience is required.

The positions are one-year terms and require attendance at two committee meetings per year, and a maximum of three events per year.

Deadline is Sept. 17. Information and applications are available at agricultureforlife.ca/agyouthcouncil.