Police Briefs

Here is a recap of last week’s police and crime articles as well as updates to those stories you may have missed.

Two arrested in Gibbons pub robbery

Jingler’s Pub in Gibbons, Alberta, was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown masked male on Monday, August 6th, 2018, at approx. 1 p.m.

The male made off with a significant amount of cash and a purse from one of the patrons of the pub. The male ran from the establishment, jumped into a stolen silver Toyota Camry which was later determined to be driven by a female accomplice.

On Friday, August 10th, 2018, Morinville RCMP General Investigation Section with the assistance of the Sheriff Investigative Support Unit, located and arrested 46-year-old Nicole Dawn Loewen of Edmonton and charged her with robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property both over and under $5000.00. Loewen is set to appear in Morinville court on Thursday August 23rd, 2018.

Police subsequently arrested Owen Stuart Grice of Edmonton, Alberta Aug. 15 and charged him with robbery with a firearm, have his face masked while committing an indictable offence, and possession of stolen property both over and under $5000.00. He was remanded into custody Aug. 16 and is set to appear in Morinville court on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Collision results in fatalities

Morinville RCMP was on scene at a two-vehicle collision that occurred Aug. 13. The highway remained closed until 1 a.m. the following morning.

On August 13, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m., Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 44. A westbound SUV had struck a southbound sedan in the intersection. Both occupants of the SUV were not injured. Unfortunately, both occupants of the sedan, an adult male and adult female were pronounced dead on scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was on scene to assist with the investigation.

No further information was available as of our deadline and the names of the deceased have not been released by Morinville RCMP.