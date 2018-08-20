The Americas before Columbus, cannabis legislation, and autism topics of upcoming library programs

by Morinville News staff

The Morinville Community Library is hoping that three upcoming Adult Learning Circle programs will get the community going as their past efforts have.

The Adult Learning Circle was introduced this year with a format that starts with a video or speaker presentation, followed by a respectful discussion of the topics covered.

The Library believes the Learning Circle gives participants the chance to share thoughts and listen to those of others on the information presented.

Three events are planned for the fall:

On Sept. 18, the library will screen Before Columbus: 1491, the first episode of the eight-part docudrama about the history of the Americas from Indigenous experts.

On Oct. 16, the Library’s Adult Learning Circle will focus on the facts behind the changes in cannabis legislation and will include people in the industry. They are hoping to sift through rumour and fears to find out what it will mean to the community.

Nov. 29’s edition will spread awareness about autism and neurodiversity. The library will have guests who will provide information from a medical, institutional, and personal perspective. The goal is to remove the stigma and misconceptions that surround the disorder.

“We are excited to be leading conversations that could spur change through understanding,” said Program Coordinator Stacey Buga in an Aug. 16 media release. “I feel that it is important for libraries to uphold their role as a hub of education and connecting the community”

Buga says the goal of the program is to offer unbiased facts to open minds and better understand each other through listening as much as talking.

The program kicked off with the 12-week Indigenous Canada MOOC which earned the library two Ministers Awards for excellence in programming. The library subsequently screened a documentary about Josiah Henson, the inspiration for Harriet Stowe’s famous Uncle Tom character. Recently, the Library held a discussion on sustainable eating and rethinking eating habits with a cricket baker, a rabbit farmer, and an urban gardener. The latter event was held at Higher Grounds.

Those interested in registering for the fall programs can call 780-939-3292 or visit the library online at www.morinvillelibrary.ca.

