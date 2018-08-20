The week in news

Here is a recap of some of last week’s local news stories that you may have missed.
New docks
The Fish and Game Association pond trail got a couple of new amenities Thursday. The Town installed two new composite resin, stable, modular low-maintenance floating dock systems at the pond.
Legal’s Arinn Young was back on the court with Team Canada in Germany.
We published a few stories from the Wheelchair Basketball Canada on how Young and the team were doing.
Legal’s Arinn Young leads second win at World Wheelchair Basketball Championships
Legal’s Arinn Young and Team Canada comeback to defeat Spain
Legal’s Arinn Young hits 23 points in opening game of World Championships
Touring around the region
There is still a little bit of summer left before students are back in school. Holidays may be over for many, but there is still things to do closer to home.
Legal is not only known as the French Mural Capital of Canada, it has been recognized as the French Mural Capital of the World (per capita) since 2011.
Nestled in the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park is the Musée Morinville Museum, home to the community’s rich cultural heritage and history.
Chamber looking for award nominees
he Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their annual gala night and awards ceremony taking place Nov. 8 at the cultural centre.
Presently, the Chamber has opened nominations for the 2018 Awards which will recognize the outstanding people and businesses in the community.
