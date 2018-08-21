Legal’s Arinn Young and Team Canada fall to Netherlands

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Wheelchair Basketball Canada

The Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team dropped a 64-52 decision to the Netherlands in pool play at the 2018 World Championships in Hamburg on Tuesday. Canada sits third in pool A with a 2-2 record.

After a strong start by Canada, the undefeated Netherlands side found its groove and put on a clinic in the paint as Canada struggled to contain the formidable offensive duo of Mariska Beijer (36 points) and Bo Kramer (22 points). Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.) was the top point producer for Canada with 21 points, closely followed by Cindy Ouellet (Quebec. Que.) with 18 points.

“We have to do better at defence and take away their first threats,” said Team Canada head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme. “We know Beijer and Kramer typically score 90 per cent of their points, so we have to stop them from shooting and keep them outside of the key. We can’t just let her go inside and finish like she did today.”

“It’s frustrating to come out hot and lose, but you have to keep your composure the whole game,” said Young. “I think there were times when we both had mini runs back and forth, but we know what we have to clean up and that’s our defence and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing in the game tomorrow.”

The Canadian women play their final round-robin game on Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET against Brazil (0-4).