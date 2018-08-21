Town launching pickle ball next week

Aug 21, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 3
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Pickleball being played at the Rendez-Vous Centre in this Morinville News file photo from 2015.

by Morinville News staff

Whether it is named after the originator’s dog Pickles or the sport’s similarity to the hodgepodge or oarsman in a pickle boat, pickleball continues to grow in popularity as a sport despite being around since 1965.

The paddlesport is a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, and uses a ball larger than a tennis ball and with perforations in it.

Morinville’s Community Services department started an indoor pickleball program this past spring. The Aug. 28 launch will add courts at the outdoor arena.

The Town of Morinville is inviting those interested in learning about the sport to come out to the outdoor arena at the Ray McDonald Sports Center on Aug. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Pickleball is a growing sport in North America that provides a lower impact exercise while still participating as competitively as you would like,” said Tyler Edworthy, Sport & Recreation Coordinator. “The sport requires key physical motor functions; coordination and versatility to play that draws a lot of aging athletes to the sport. Pickleball is a great way to stay active and supports key Pillars in the Sport for Life and Long Term Athlete development model.”

Despite the Town’s involvement in the game this year and upcoming launch, the game has been actively played at the Rendez-Vous Centre Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for some time now.

The Town says they are hoping the Rendez Vous will continue to support the courts and that they are working with them in structuring the use.

The Aug. 28 event will include an opportunity to see the courts, chat with members of the
pickleball program, and watch a pickleball demonstration.

For more information, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8011 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Arts & Culture

TorQ brings something completely different to Morinville

Jan 15, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Local News 1

Reading Time: 3 minutesBy Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Those expecting garbage cans and dust brooms traversing the stage of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre during the Jan. 13 presentation of TorQ Percussion Quartet would have been disappointed because the quartet is considerably more than a scaled down version of Stomp. What the 60 concert goers who came out to see something a little different got was a highly polished performance that was part symphony, part musical education and part performance art…. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Pleasant Homes ready to help food bank once again

Sep 19, 2012 admin Morinville 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesBy Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Pleasant Homes is putting on their philanthropic hats once again to help the Morinville Food Bank Society. The local home builder is preparing for their annual garage sale and will once again be matching every dollar raised from the sale… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*