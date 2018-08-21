Town launching pickle ball next week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Pickleball being played at the Rendez-Vous Centre in this Morinville News file photo from 2015.

by Morinville News staff

Whether it is named after the originator’s dog Pickles or the sport’s similarity to the hodgepodge or oarsman in a pickle boat, pickleball continues to grow in popularity as a sport despite being around since 1965.

The paddlesport is a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, and uses a ball larger than a tennis ball and with perforations in it.

Morinville’s Community Services department started an indoor pickleball program this past spring. The Aug. 28 launch will add courts at the outdoor arena.

The Town of Morinville is inviting those interested in learning about the sport to come out to the outdoor arena at the Ray McDonald Sports Center on Aug. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Pickleball is a growing sport in North America that provides a lower impact exercise while still participating as competitively as you would like,” said Tyler Edworthy, Sport & Recreation Coordinator. “The sport requires key physical motor functions; coordination and versatility to play that draws a lot of aging athletes to the sport. Pickleball is a great way to stay active and supports key Pillars in the Sport for Life and Long Term Athlete development model.”

Despite the Town’s involvement in the game this year and upcoming launch, the game has been actively played at the Rendez-Vous Centre Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for some time now.

The Town says they are hoping the Rendez Vous will continue to support the courts and that they are working with them in structuring the use.

The Aug. 28 event will include an opportunity to see the courts, chat with members of the

pickleball program, and watch a pickleball demonstration.

For more information, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.