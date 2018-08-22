Legal’s Arinn Young and Team Canada place third in pool – off to quarter finals

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Wheelchair Basketball Canada

The Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team advanced to the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Championships after securing third place in pool A with a 61-52 win over Brazil on Wednesday in Hamburg. The quarter-finals get underway on Thursday, with Canada set to face China (game time to be announced).

The win over Brazil proved to be a tight match as both teams looked to end pool play on a high note. With the score within two to three possessions for most of the game, Canada made a statement in the fourth quarter by outscoring Brazil 18-8 en route to victory.

“They were strong and our shots didn’t fall in the beginning, but once it started working and we changed our defence a little bit we figured it out,” said Cindy Ouellet (Quebec, Que.). “It was a little bit late, but better late than never.

“Obviously this win was important for the rankings, but just mentally this win was important right before a quarter-final. We know everybody here is a good team and we have to be ready to show up right from the first quarter.”

Ouellet tied for the game high with 26 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists. Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.) came off the bench to spark the offence with 18 points.

Canadians can watch the games live on the Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Canadian Paralympic Team Facebook pages and through CBC Sports at cbcsports.ca.