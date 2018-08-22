RCMP advise of possible gold scam

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

It has come to the attention of the St. Albert RCMP that there may be a scam in the Edmonton area where people are offering to sell gold rings and gold chains from their vehicle in order to get money for gas. St. Albert RCMP have learned that the people are alleging that they are travelling across Canada. They seem to have a large quantity of gold rings or necklaces that they wish to sell so they can continue their trip.

There is no way of verifying the value of these rings or chains, especially when they are being sold from a vehicle in a parking lot or on the side of a highway. A similar scam involving selling “designer” leather jackets from a vehicle in a parking lot seems to return to St. Albert every so often and catches some residents unaware.

While St. Albert RCMP cannot say for sure that the jackets and gold are worthless, officers do warn everyone that it is “Buyer Beware” in these kinds of transactions. Don’t become the proud owner of “Fool’s Gold”.